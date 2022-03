Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows exchanged text messages about efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to copies obtained by CBS News and the Washington Post. Robert Costa reports.

