‘Just like a Karen!’ Watch Terrell Owens’ confrontation with his neighbor in Florida

Terrell Owens had a disturbing encounter with a neighbor on a bike in South Florida on Tuesday night and, naturally, it was caught on video.

On Instagram, the former NFL star posts a lengthy video at his Deerfield Beach gated community around 10:30 p.m.

The 10-minute plus clip starts right after the Alabama native, 48, was apparently going to his mailbox when he began sparring with a woman, who had called the cops.

The caption reads: “Wow!! Just a normal night of being a black man in America. I want to say I can’t believe it, but y’all know what it is.”

Hashtags include #GoingToTheMailboxWhileBlack.

As Owens is talking to his 543,000 followers, you can see a Broward County Sheriff’s Office patrol car pull up behind him.

“I can’t wait,” says the retired athlete. “I can’t wait.”

Off camera, the woman is heard accusing her famous neighbor of blowing a stop sign and speeding through the neighborhood.

“Just like a Karen!” he yells.

The woman, in tears, complains to the deputy that Owens got out of his car and became confrontational.

“You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!” she yells directly at the former “The T.O. Show” star.

In a 911 transcript obtained by TMZ Sports, the unidentified woman tells the dispatcher, “He got out of his car and started threatening me. He was literally speeding and then got mad at me because we were crossing in the sidewalk and he nearly hit us.”

After taking statements from both parties, no one was charged in the incident.

“The parties were separated, and the situation resolved,” BSO said in a statement to media.

But Owens is so incensed over the matter that he launched a Change.org petition to have the “racist” individual charged for making a “false police report.”

“Thankfully, the police were just in their actions this time,” says the petition, which has garnered 7,906 signatures with a goal of 10,000. “This could have ended much differently and with potentially again an innocent life being taken. Justice must be served and lessons must be learned.”