Just how much have the Dolphins really improved their offense? Here are the numbers.

Yes, Tyreek Hill is that good.

Yes, Terron Armstead is that good.

Yes, their additions could change everything for the Dolphins offense.

And so that’s why they’re here.

“It’s fun,” Tua Tagovailoa said of throwing to Hill.

“A force on offense,” Emmanuel Ogbah said of Armstead. “A dawg.”

The Dolphins changed the complexion of their entire offense with not only the additions of a Pro Bowl receiver and Pro Bowl tackle, but other sneaky key transactions, too.

Running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert are shifty and fast and should fit into Mike McDaniel’s zone rush scheme perfectly.

Guard Connor Williams is solid and receiver Cedrick Wilson underrated. Miami has even added a few fullbacks who should make a positive impact on the blocking attack.

It’s fun to think about how fast and exciting and creative McDaniel’s first Dolphins offense figures to be. Yes, Ricky Williams and Jarvis Landry and had some thrilling Miami moments in recent decades, but is this potentially the most exciting offense since Marino-Duper-Clayton?

Yes.

But it will need to be more than exciting. It will need to be incredibly more productive. And so, yes, it is obvious that Miami added the type of talent that should halt an awful trend.

Here is where Miami has ranked in the NFL in offensive yards over the past seven seasons: 25, 22, 27, 31, 25, 24, 26.

It hasn’t mattered if it’s an offensive-minded head coach (Joe Philbin, Adam Gase) or a defensive-minded head coach (Brian Flores). It’s been bad. It’s been boring. It’s been difficult to watch at times.

It’s sort of impossible to quantify what the addition of McDaniel and his boundless positivity and track record for emerging from the laboratory with innovative strategies will have on the 2022 Dolphins.

Miami is counting on their defense (same scheme, same players) to at least reproduce an average what they’ve done the last two seasons. That would be 11th in the NFL in points per game allowed and 18th in yards per game allowed.

If Miami’s defense is in that range again (and they should theoretically face fewer offensive snaps and possessions) the Dolphins are in the playoff hunt.

If the Dolphins defense is Top 8- or 10-worthy, it will be interesting to see how aggressive McDaniel is as a first-time, full-time NFL offensive play caller.

We can’t help but think that with Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle-Cedrick Wilson-Raheem Mostert-Chase Edmonds-Mike Gesicki, he’ll submit to temptation to go for it at times. And yes, he’ll want to pound the rock more often and more effectively, too.

We know this Dolphins offense will be better. It has to be better. And so much of how much better will of course ride on the improvements made by third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

There is a notion that Miami has done everything it can to surround Tua with highly-capable weapons. No excuses. Make-it-or-break-it. Prove it season. All that.

But just how much has Miami improved it’s offensive talent?

Well, let’s take a look at the wide receiver, running back and offensive line groups, statistically, for some real measure of the improvement.

Wide Receiver

2021, top receivers: Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson.

PFF grade averages for those players in their last 3 seasons with at least 10 games played: Waddle (78.3), Parker (76.1), A.Wilson (65.1).

Average grade for top 3 receivers: 73.2.

2022, top receivers: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson.

PFF grade averages for those players in their last 3 seasons with at least 10 games played: Hill (85.0), Waddle (78.3), C.Wilson (66.4).

Average grade for top 3 receivers: 76.6.

Percentage upgrade at position: +5 percent.

Conclusion: Parker, when healthy, was a productive player and fans and media should not be completely dismissive of that. But Cedrick Wilson is a better fit for this offense at this time because of his speed and shiftiness. He’s also 26, which is three years younger than Parker, so there is more upside. Waddle’s yards per catch will increase as he is healthier and faster and in an offense that will cater to him better. Waddle and Hill have to be the fastest receiver duo in the NFL. Over the last four seasons, here’s where Hill has ranked among NFL receivers via PFF: 9, 12, 7, 5. This receiver group is all Tagovailoa could have ever dreamed for.

Running Back

2021, top running backs: Myles Gaskin, Duke Johnson, Salvon Ahmed.

PFF grade averages for those players in their last 3 seasons with 70 or more offensive touches: Gaskin (69.7), Johnson (70.2), Ahmed (56.6).

Average grade for top 3 running backs: 65.5.

2022, top running backs: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin.

PFF grade averages for those players in their last 3 seasons with 70 or more offensive touches: Edmonds (68.5), Mostert (81.1), Gaskin (69.7).

Average grade for top 3 running backs: 73.1.

Percentage upgrade at position: +12 percent.

Conclusion: If Mostert stays healthy, he’ll probably challenge Edmonds for offensive touches. It would be a nice problem to have. Mostert was fifth-best running back in the NFL in 2019, per PFF. Potentially moving Gaskin from lead back to third back is indicative of the improvement in this group. All three of these players are capable receivers. Edmonds and Mostert in particular fit Miami’s new scheme. They’re each essentially on 1-year guaranteed deals, but these were savvy additions by Grier and McDaniel, who surely was involved in recruitment.

Offensive Line

2021, top offensive linemen: Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis.

PFF grade averages for those players in their last 3 seasons with at least 8 games played: Eichenberg (50.8), Jackson (51.1), Deiter (49.7), Hunt (66.6) , Davis (58.0).

Average grade for top 5 offensive linemen: 55.2.

2022, top offensive linemen: Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Deiter, Hunt, Eichenberg.

PFF grade averages for those players in their last 3 seasons with at least 8 games played: Terron Armstead (80.7), Connor Williams (69.1), Michael Deiter (49.7), Robert Hunt (66.6), Liam Eichenberg (50.8)

Average grade for top 5 offensive linemen: 63.4.

Percentage upgrade at position: +15 percent.

Conclusion: It’s hard to calculate how much the addition of Armstead should mean to Miami’s offensive line. He is a cornerstone. He is the best tackle Miami has had since Laremy Tunsil, obviously. Could he have a Dolphins tenure that puts him on par with Richmond Webb? Who says no? Whoever starts at right tackle, Eichenberg, Jackson, Robert Jones or some other addition, has to be an upgrade over 2021 performance. That Miami has settled the left side of its offensive line is monumental.

Grand Conclusion

Let’s say that Miami improves its offense production by the average percentage increase at these three positions, which would be 11 percent.

That would increase Miami’s points per game by 2.2, to 22.3.

The Dolphins’ goals will be even loftier.

That would increase Miami’s yards per game by 33.8 yards, to 340.8.

That Dolphins’ goals will be even loftier.

At worst, Miami should possess an NFL-average offense in 2022, based on their grand offseason additions.

Anything less would be a disappointment.

