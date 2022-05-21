Just an average week for John Daly

TULSA, Okla. — When John Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick near Indianapolis as the ninth alternate, he donated $30,000 to the family of a spectator struck by lightning at the tournament. At the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Daly donated a reported $30,000 to the local casino in town.

As soon as he finished his first round on Thursday, he blew off reporters just as he skipped out on the Champions dinner on Tuesday and high-tailed it to Hooters, the restaurant chain where his son John III, who plays golf at his dad’s alma mater, Arkansas, has a NIL deal. Then it was off to the casino, where he had an extra pack of cigarettes on standby and guzzled diet coke. A photo of him playing the slots drew even the likes of TMZ to write a story.

As one spectator put it, “Has there ever been a character like John Daly?”

The answer is a resounding no. Ever since Daly, 56, was diagnosed with bladder cancer he’s been living for the moment. On Thursday, Daly actually held the lead at the 104th PGA Championship for a hot minute with birdies on two of the first five holes. But the wheels fell off late in the round with bogeys on four of the last five holes to shoot 2-over 72. Still, he beat World No. 2 Jon Rahm, reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay, and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Playing the weekend was a real possibility.

“John has so much talent, so much feel,” said former PGA Championship winner Shaun Micheel, who was grouped with Daly.

Since 2019, the PGA of America has granted Daly, who suffers from osteoarthritis in his right knee, the use of a cart under the American Disabilities Act. His caddie still had to carry the bag and after the round complained that he lugged an umbrella for nothing.

“Helluva tough week,” said Peter Van Der Riet.

Not so for Daly, belly bulging, in his bright red Loudmouth pants, zipping down fairways in his Club Car cart with a diet coke and an oversized cup in cupholders.

“He who has the fastest cart has the best life,” a fan said.

“I’ve got a vodka for you when the rounds over,” another bellowed.

“Does the guy really smoke a pack a round?” a third fan wondered. “Unreal. What a legend.”

Daly rolled in a 22-foot birdie putt at No. 11, his second hole of the day on Friday, but he rinsed a ball in the water at No. 2, made bogey to slip to 5-over and played out the string. Even when he dunked another ball at the seventh and made a double bogey, the fans still cheered him as he huffed and puffed back to the cart.

At his final hole, he lined his approach over the green and faced a seemingly hopeless attempt to finish with a par. Not wanting to waste any energy, he didn’t bother with a practice swing. He stepped up, chopped at the ball and nearly holed it.

“We love you John,” a male spectator screamed.

After signing for 6-over 76 – four strokes too many – a PGA media official reminded him that he’d see him next week for the Senior PGA Championship.

“Another week, another cow pasture,” Daly muttered.

Then he stormed off like a man hungry for an all-you-can-eat casino buffet. He hopped into his cart and parked it next to his black Cadillac courtesy car without ever stopping in the clubhouse to change his shoes. Daly’s act may have grown old but golf’s one-of-a-kind character rode off in search of his next payday.