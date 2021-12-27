Just $51 for over-the-ear active noise-canceling

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Wyze Noise-Canceling Headphones are a wise purchase, as they offer great sound and features for far less than the competition. (Photo: Wyze)

Noise can negatively impact your health. Whether it’s the roar of an airplane engine or the distraction of a neighbor’s lawn mower when you’re trying to work, prolonged exposure to noise pollution can lead to stress, sleep disruptions and even elevated blood pressure.

Tech to the rescue! On a recent cross-country flight, I wore a set of noise-canceling headphones almost the entire time — and it made a huge difference. I don’t think I realized just how much that engine noise added to my anxiety. The headphones allowed me to fly in relative peace, and the result was striking: I arrived at my destination feeling calm and rested.

Wondering which headphones I wore? Surprise: not a pricey pair from Beats, Bose or Sony. Instead, I packed a brand you’ve probably never heard of. They’re superb — and right now they’re on sale: For a limited time, Amazon has the Wyze Noise-Canceling Headphones (black) for just $50.55. Regular price: $89. This is the lowest price I’ve seen, lower even than on Black Friday.

$51 $89 at Amazon

These are over-the-ear wireless headphones with active noise-canceling (ANC) technology, which can greatly reduce ambient sounds like engines, fans and the like. But, wait, how can a $51 headphone possibly rival $200-$400 models from the aforementioned brands? Surely the ANC isn’t as good? Or the sound quality is mediocre?

Nope and nope. The Wyze Headphones sound great and deliver robust ANC. On those merits alone, I’d have no qualms about recommending them. But to quote the old commercial: Wait, there’s more.

The headphones can play for up to 20 hours on a charge, and USB-C quick-charging nets you up to four hours after just 10 minutes. (That’s for wireless play, by the way; Wyze also supplies a stereo cord for wired listening, which requires no battery at all if you disable ANC.)

Story continues

Like much higher-end headphones, these will automatically pause the music when you take them off your head, and resume again when you put them back on. Want to have a quick chat with someone? Cup your hand over the right earcup and the headphones will immediately pause playback and enable Transparency Mode (which disables ANC so you can converse more comfortably). That’s maybe my single favorite feature.

Double-tap that right earcup and you’ve got onboard Alexa (by way of your phone), meaning you can ask questions, issue commands…all the usual stuff.

All this for $50.55. Even at the regular $89 price, the Wyze Noise-Canceling Headphones are a great deal. But if you can get them for $38 less, wow — don’t hesitate.

Oh, and don’t just take my word: These ‘phones earned a 4.6-star average rating from around 2,400 Amazon customers.

$51 $89 at Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $290 (was $370), amazon.com

Sony X85J 75-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,198 (was $1,800), amazon.com

LG C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $370), amazon.com

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku LED TV, $360 (was $500), amazon.com

Headphones and earbud deals:

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $50), amazon.com

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (was $150), amazon.com

JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $70), amazon.com

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $50 (was $70), amazon.com

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $21 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (was $300), amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $177 (was $300), amazon.com

Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $300 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com

Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $174 (was $200), amazon.com

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $187 (was $237), amazon.com

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Organic Vitamin E Oil Bundle, $20 (was $25), amazon.com

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $10.50 (was $14), amazon.com

Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set, $13 (was $20), amazon.com

IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream, $37 (was $54), amazon.com

MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $23 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

Lush Decor Comforter Farmhouse Stripe 3 Piece Full/Queen Reversible Bedding Set, $59 (was $97), amazon.com

Bedsure Queen Comforter Set, $55 (was $78), amazon.com

Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen Mattress Pad, $28 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags 12 Pack, $38 (was $45), amazon.com

Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.