Just 18 Reactions About The Will Smith–Chris Rock Slap At The Oscars

Chris Wallace says his father and ’60 Minutes’ are responsible for the breakdown in news media

Chris Wallace, formerly of Fox News, now with CNN+, joined The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday, where he stunned Colbert when he blamed his legendary father, Mike Wallace, and 60 Minutes, where he worked for 40 years, for the distrust Americans have for the media. “There has been a lot of talk about loss of trust by the American public in the media,” Colbert said. “If you had a magic wand, you could waive it, what would you change, either presently or historically, about the media to try to restore that trust?” “In a funny way,” Wallace responded, “I blame my father for this, Mike Wallace and 60 Minutes.” Wallace went on to explain how 60 Minutes negatively affected the news media landscape. “It used to be in the old days, and I can remember growing up with my father in the ’70s, that news didn’t make money. It was a public service, and the networks viewed it as a public service,” Wallace said. “And then 60 Minutes came along and showed you could make phenomenal amounts of money with the news business.” Wallace believes that the only way to fix the problem is for the focus to be on the news itself and not the potential profits. “I think when you look at what goes on everywhere, probably particularly cable, and on the left as well as the right, people are chasing audiences,” Wallace said. “So I think that if there was not — if people just accepted, we’re not trying to make money off this, we’re just trying to perform a public service, I think we’d have better news.”