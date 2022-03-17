Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal

CBSTV Videos

The Talk – Amanda Kloots Bday Wishes from Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Steve Guttenberg & Son, Elvis

Wednesday on “The Talk” it’s host Amanda Kloots’ ‘Vegas Baby’ Birthday Blowout and she receives some special celebrity messages. Friends Jennifer Love Hewitt says, “Sending you lots and lots of good birthday wishes,” while Lindsay Price adds, “Amanda, it’s your 40th birthday, welcome to the club.” Sarah Michelle Gellar jokes, “Ya, not the club you thought you wanted to join…Happy Birthday Day.” Kloots also gets a shout out from one of the stars of her favorite films, “Three Men and a Little Lady,” Steve Guttenberg who sings to her “Goodnight sweetheart, well, it’s time to go.” “That movie reminds me of my family,” a tearful Kloots reacts. “Thank you, Steve. That was so special…I sing that song to Elvis pretty much every night before he goes to sleep.” Kloots son, Elvis also appears and says, “Happy Birthday Mama…Have a good day.” She reacts with an audience filled with single parents, “I think that all the single parents here can attest, when you’re a single parent – the bond you have with your child. Love that little guy.”