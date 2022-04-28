Jury rules on Billy Chemirmir, accused of killing 18 elderly women

An alleged Texas serial killer accused of smothering 18 elderly women was found guilty of capital murder Thursday in the death of one of his victims.

Former home health aide Billy Chemirmir, 49, allegedly targeted victims who lived in senior independent living complexes and forced his way in or posed as a handy man, then smothered them and stole items from the homes.

A Dallas County jury found him guilty in the March 2018 death and robbery of Lu Thi Harris, 81, — five months after a previous trial on the case ended with a hung jury. Chemirmir will be sentenced to life behind bars with no possibility of parole, Fox 4 reported.

Chemirmir has been charged in the deaths of 17 more women in the Dallas and Collin counties, but investigators believe he may have had many more victims. Prosecutors expect to charge Chemirmir with at least one more killing, the Associated Press reported.

Police had been looking for Chemirmir as a suspect in a separate attack on a 91-year-old woman when they arrested him in Harris’ death. The 91-year-old victim said a man forced his way into her apartment in an independent living community and put a pillow over her face.

The children of Marilyn Bixler, Cheryl Pangburn (center) and her brother Clint Bixler, clap as they rejoice the verdict of serial killer Billy Chemirmir. Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP

Prosecutors believe that accursed serial killer Billy Chemirmir has more than the discovered 18 victims. Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP

They tracked Chemirmir using his license plate and cops allegedly caught him after Harris’ death with jewelry and cash, trying to dispose of documents that led prosecutors to the victim’s home. Prosecutors said he had followed her home from Walmart on the night of her death.

Chemirmir has maintained his innocence since his arrest, telling the Dallas Morning News in a recent jailhouse interview that he was “100 percent sure” he wouldn’t go to prison.

“I am not a killer,” he told the newspaper last month.

“I’m not at all what they’re saying I am. I am a very innocent person.”

With Post wires