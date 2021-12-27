Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell trial resumes deliberations

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial resumed deliberations Monday after a four-day break for the holiday — and requested numerous office supplies and transcripts soon after they reconvened for the day.

The 12-person panel sent a note to Judge Alison Nathan around 10:30 a.m., requesting different colored Post-it notes, white board paper and highlighters.

They also asked for a transcript of testimony given by “Matt” at the trial and a definition of the word “enticement.”

In a subsequent note, the jury requested a transcript for former Palm Beach police officer Gregory Parkinson, who spoke at trial about a 2005 search of Epstein’s Florida mansion.

Matt, a prosecution witness who testified using a pseudonym, told jurors he dated Maxwell accuser “Jane” years after she was allegedly abused by the disgraced socialite and Jeffrey Epstein.

Matt testified that Jane said Epstein was a “godfather” figure to her when she was young and that he helped her and her family out financially.

Jane, who also testified at the trial, did not detail her alleged abuse by Epstein and Maxwell to Matt but hinted at it during their relationship, he added.

“She would just say to me, ‘Matt, the money wasn’t f–king free,’” he said in his testimony on Dec. 1.

On Monday, Nathan said she would refer jurors to her jury charge that includes instructions about what to consider “enticement.”

Jeffrey Epstein & Maxwell were both allegedly part of the sex trafficking ring that provided notable figures with underage girls. SDNY

The panel has deliberated over Maxwell’s fate for some 17 hours over the course of four days.

The jury last met on Wednesday and requested transcripts for three witnesses who testified.

The jury asked for testimony from Maxwell accusers Jane and Kate, as well as Epstein’s longtime housekeeper Juan Alessi, in a note sent at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday – the first full day of deliberations – the panel requested a host of evidence to review while mulling over the case, including an FBI document related to a statement that a Maxwell accuser, who testified using her first name, Carolyn, made to agents in 2007.

In a second note that day, the panel asked the judge if it could consider testimony from accuser Annie Farmer as evidence of conspiracy to commit a crime involving two counts that Maxwell faces.