Juror Craig Moyer explains when Alex Murdaugh ‘kind of showed his guilt’

A juror was convinced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh was guilty of murdering his wife and son when he took the stand — leading to a lightning-fast conviction despite “loud” jury deliberations in the high-profile case.

Juror Craig Moyer, 37, told The Post on Sunday he believed Murdaugh ‘s own testimony was the tipping point in the six-week trial.

In an emotional display, the disgraced and disbarred lawyer admitted he lied to authorities about his whereabouts the night of the double-homicide.

Murdaugh shocked the courtroom by acknowledging he was at the dog kennels where a Snapchat video from his now-dead son caught the 54-year-old’s voice in the background shortly before the bloodbath.

“When he took the stand, he kind of showed his guilt then,” Moyer, a construction worker, said from his home.

“His head shaking all the time and no tears, and he wiped his nose like this,” Moyer said as he pretended to vigorously wipe his nose with his arm.





Craig Moyer was one of the jurors for Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. Daniel William McKnight

“Him crying and shaking his head back and forth and him admitting that he was there [at the dog kennels] a year and a half later,” said Moyer.

Murdaugh was convicted Thursday of fatally shooting wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, in June 2021 at one of their homes. He was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the brutal slayings as his surviving son Buster looked on.

While Murdaugh’s train wreck testimony was helpful in Moyer’s decision-making, he said the evidence that swayed him most was the dog video shot by Paul Murdaugh. Prosecutors argued in court the social media video with Alex Murdaugh’s voice on it was shot minutes before the gunfire began.

“The dog kennel video, I mean it happened right before they were phoneless.” Moyer said of Alex Murdaugh’s voice on the Snapchat video.





Alex Murdaugh gives testimony during his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. AP





Murdaugh’s testimony helped seal his fate, Moyer said. AP

Initially, two jurors didn’t believe Murdaugh was the murderer, and Moyer said deliberations got heated. He said he isn’t sure what changed their minds before all 12 jurors quickly came to a consensus.

“It was kind of loud, everybody talking over each other but we got it done.” Moyer said, stressing every juror was serious when discussing the case.

In a previous interview, Moyer said the jurors reached a verdict in 45 minutes.

As for the one juror who was dismissed and then told the judge she needed to retrieve a dozen eggs, Moyer found the request strange.





Moyer spoke to The Post Sunday morning from his home. Daniel William McKnight

The unidentified woman was booted from the jury after she was apparently caught talking about the case outside the courtroom. When Colleton County Court Judge Clifton Newman asked her if she needed to collect any personal items, she replied by bizarrely saying, “a dozen eggs” — a remark that had the entire courtroom laughing.

“I thought it was kind of weird about the eggs,” Moyer said. “Everybody’s talking about the eggs.”

“I think another juror brought them in and gave them to her,” Moyer explained. “They were farm eggs.”