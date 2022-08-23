Jurgen Klopp reacts to row between James Milner and Virgil van Dijk during Manchester United defeat

Milner and Van Dijk raged at one another after conceding the first goal to United on Monday night (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has responded to the row between Liverpool players James Milner and Virgil van Dijk following Jadon Sancho’s opening goal at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Liverpool lost 2-1 to Erik ten Hag’s side as their winless start to the Premier League season stretched to three matches.

Sancho broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, selling Milner and keeper Alisson before placing the ball into the corner beyond Van Dijk.

In the aftermath of the goal, Milner could be seen screaming into the face of Van Dijk as the pair exchanged heated verbals.

But Klopp has played down any idea that it shows discontent within the squad, insisting it was merely something which occurred during the heat of the moment.

He told told Sky Sports: “That’s how it is, when you are in a game like this fighting, these guys talk to each other and on the pitch it is a different conversation.”

Marcus Rashford doubled United’s advantage in the second half. Mohamed Salah pulled one back for the visitors late on but it proved to be merely a consolation.

Liverpool now move on to a home game against Bournemouth on Saturday having picked up just two points from their first three games.

Four days later, they then take to the Anfield turf once more for another home clash against Newcastle.

Klopp’s side are already seven points adrift of Arsenal at the top of the table.