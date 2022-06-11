Jurassic World Dominion Thrashes To $110M Including Strong China Friday – The Hamden Journal

SATURDAY UPDATE: Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion is storming to a projected $386M worldwide cume through Sunday. In its second offshore frame, it added 57 new markets, after releasing early in 15 last session. The international box office cume through Friday is $135M including the new hubs and the holdovers. Through Sunday, it’s estimated to land a full overseas weekend of $175M, lifting the running offshore total to $244M.

In the same suite of new international markets this session, and at today’s rates, 2015’s Jurassic World opened to $226M ($187M excluding previews) while 2028’s Fallen Kingdom bowed to $227M ($212M excluding previews).

Even though JWD is coming in lower than those movies, it is ahead of pre-weekend projections, notably with strong play in China where it’s on track to hit $50M+ through tomorrow. This will instantly make the Colin Trevorrow-directed threequel the No. 1 Hollywood release of 2022 there, overtaking Universal’s own The Bad Guys.

There are currently about 80% of cinemas open in China — all of Shanghai remains closed, and some of Beijing. Critical and social scores are lower versus the previous movies (8.1 on Maoyan and 6.5 on Douban), but the market has been starved for major action tentpoles. The opening day Friday ($14.9M/99.8M RMB) was by far the biggest launch for an imported title in 2022, and the 3rd highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Saturday grossed an estimated $21.2M (142M RMB), landing the highest single-day performance by an imported film this year. It is also the first time that any film has grossed over 100M RMB on a single day since Feb 14, during the Chinese New Year holidays.

FRIDAY UPDATE: Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion is putting its dino-print out in an additional 57 overseas markets this weekend after stomping into 15 early hubs last session. Through Thursday, the Colin Trevorrow-directed threequel has grossed $95.1M at the international box office. When including Friday’s China start, that rises to $110.4M.

China, as we noted in this week’s global preview, is a key swing this session. The market has been hobbled in the past several months by Covid lockdowns and restrictions that slowly have started to ease.

The Friday debut of JWD in the PRC, a market that has embraced the previous pics, was on 60,000 screens and grossed 89M RMB ($14.6M) for a total of 103.83M RMB ($15.3M) including Thursday previews. That’s slightly below the opening day for 2015’s Jurassic World (109.7M RMB). JWD dominated the market with 90% of total box office and contributed to the first time that China has grossed over 100M RMB on a single day since February. JWD is also by far the biggest opening for an imported title in 2022, and the third-biggest since the beginning of the pandemic, only beaten by last year’s Fast 9 (378.7M RMB) and Godzilla Vs Kong (137M RMB), both of which released in less impaired market times.

There are about 75% of cinemas open in the country, with capacity restrictions in place. All moviehouses are still shuttered in Shanghai, and Beijing is only partially open — with a number of leading theaters in the capital having been ordered to close again since Thursday.

China’s social scores are just beginning to come in with JWD at 8.2 on Maoyan versus 8.6 for Fallen Kingdom and 9.1 for Jurassic World.

In total, the reteam of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — which also sees the return of legacy cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum — will be in 72 overseas markets through Friday. The UK notably bows today across 700 locations and 2,250 screens.

Major holdovers include Mexico (at $23.2M through Thursday) and Korea ($19.M).

In other new openers during the week, France led with the biggest launch day of 2022 at 338K admissions, including previews to edge Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (335K admissions). The France gross through Thursday is $3.7M.

Australia opened to $1.3M at No.1 with a 61% share. The initial debut was at 285 locations with rollup to 303 through the weekend.

Germany started on Wednesday and is now at $2.2M through Thursday. Spain had the biggest Thursday opening for any film this year with $952K — almost three times Top Gun: Maverick, and with 82% market share.

Malaysia bowed to $613K from a half-day of previews on Wednesday, achieving the third-biggest single preview day ever for Universal (behind Fast 8 and Hobbs & Shaw). It continued with $967K on Thursday for a running total of $1.6M. This marks the second-biggest opening day of 2022 (behind Doctor Strange 2) and the fourth-biggest Universal opening of all time (behind Fast 7, Fast 8 and Jurassic World).

Here’s a breakdown of further markets: Middle East opened to $1.5M combined; Indonesia is now at $1.4M. Taiwan added $708K in previews on Wednesday, taking 70% of the market share across 424 screens. The result was almost double the Wednesday previews for Top Gun: Maverick and almost 3x Thursday previews for No Time To Die. Cume is $1.2M through Thursday.



Singapore slinged to the biggest Universal Wednesday previews of all time and the best of the franchise with $313K. The Netherlands, which began previews last week, has banked $1.8M to-date.

We’ll have more updates throughout the weekend.