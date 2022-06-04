‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Heading For $50M+ Early International Bow – The Hamden Journal

SATURDAY UPDATE: Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion is off to an early start at the international box office that’s landing in line with the previous two films of the rebooted franchise. Through Friday, the Colin Trevorrow-directed JWD has grossed $25.9M from 15 overseas markets. As noted yesterday (see below) Blue and the crew are eyeing a $50M+ opening across these initial plays. In like-for-likes and including previews, 2015’s Jurassic World did $47.3M while 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came in at $59.8M.

Korea continues to lead all of the 15 markets on the pic that reunites legacy cast with the Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard iterations this session. The gross there is $8.4M through Friday, and an estimated $11.6M through today (Saturday’s numbers are not included in the international total above). JWD is still in a tight fight with local holdover The Roundup, but is estimated to have jumped 147% from Friday to Saturday.

Latin America is overperforming with Mexico adding $2.9M in dino dollars on Friday. JWD ranked No.1 in every theater and had an 84% market share. Friday’s result is the 3rd best of the pandemic, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness. The cume there through yesterday is $8M.

Elsewhere, Italy has cumed $1.9 from Thursday and Friday, 23% ahead of Fallen Kingdom. There is very hot weather in the market, and still a mask requirement in cinemas.



Hong Kong, taking advantage of the Dragon Boat Festival, is now at $1.4M, almost in line with the previous two films at the same point.

In Brazil, JWD has grossed $1.3M across two days which is 19% above Fallen Kingdom. 3D is making up 46% of the box office so far. Other markets include Argentina ($900K through Friday and on track for the franchise’s best start); Central America ($693K cume including 2nd biggest Friday of 2022); Chile ($540K, well above both of the recent franchise installments); and Peru ($612K cume through Friday, currently beating the previous movies and The Batman).

We’ll have a full update on Sunday.

PREVIOUS, FRIDAY UPDATE: Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion increased its offshore footprint to 15 markets on Thursday and has cumed $16.7M from those early releases through yesterday. The reboot threequel is now looking at a $50M+ international box office opening this session. Domestic launches on June 10, as do 44 more offshore markets next week, including China where the movie is leading presales for that frame.

The Colin Trevorrow-directed JWD is currently led by Korea, and is also excelling in Latin America.

Korea, as previously noted, opened huge on Wednesday’s Election Day holiday, setting a pandemic record and scoring the 4th best bow of all time. It experienced a typical post-holiday decline on Thursday and then increased today. The film is seeing competition from local hit, The Roundup, which has gone bonkers in the market that’s not had a homegrown title to embrace in some time. JWD’s cume through Friday in Korea is $8.4M (Friday’s $1.3M portion of that is not reflected in the overall international total above).

Italy is the only European market where JWD is stomping out this weekend, and had a strong $1.3M Thursday to start 75% above Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 15% above Jurassic World. The performance was bolstered by the national bank holiday. This is the best UPI opening in the pandemic, ahead of No Time To Die, and the 3rd best overall opening of the Covid era, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

After squashing previous previews for the recent Jurassic movies on Wednesday (see below), Mexico added $2M on Thursday for a $5.1M cume to date. JWD commanded an 84% market share and marked the 3rd best second-day performance of the current era, again behind just Spider-Man: NWH and Doctor Strange 2.

Brazil opened on 1,847 screens Thursday to $600K, in line with Jurassic World and outperforming Fallen Kingdom (+52%) and Venom 2 (+25%). It is the 5th biggest opening of the pandemic.



Argentina grossed $400K on Thursday, well above the previous Jurassic titles as well as Top Gun: Maverick. Fifty-two percent of box office was generated from 3D in the market. This is the 3rd best opening of the pandemic, again behind the two recent Marvel movies.



Central America likewise kicked off with $400K on Thursday — a franchise best and UPI’s biggest opening day of the pandemic.

Other Latin American markets including Peru ($300K) and Colombia ($200K) are chomping on strong starts.



More to come throughout the weekend.

PREVIOUS, THURSDAY: Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion stormed into Mexico on Wednesday with $3M worth of previews. That’s the best opening preview performance in the rebooted franchise, overtaking 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom by 53% and 2015’s Jurassic World by 81%. Both of the earlier films had sneaks on a holiday.

As we noted yesterday, the Colin Trevorrow-directed Dominion is putting its dino-print out in 15 early overseas markets this weekend, ahead of the domestic bow on June 10. Projections for the current international box office frame are at $45M+, though we’ll have a clearer picture tomorrow as more numbers emerge, including from rollout in Brazil, Hong Kong and Italy.

Regarding Mexico, the $3M yesterday represents the market’s 3rd biggest opening since the beginning of the pandemic and is topped only by Spider-Man: No Way Home while 15% behind Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness when comparing Wednesday starts. Technically, Doctor Strange and JWD were both in previews on a Wednesday, though the releases are just about as big as an opening day.

Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard-starrer Dominion, which also welcomes back legacy cast including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, took 88% market share in Mexico on Wednesday and ranked No. 1 in all theaters. It also had the 3rd best opening for UPI behind Fate Of The Furious and Furious 7.



Also as previously noted, JWD stomped into Korea on Wednesday with $6M for the 4th biggest opening day of all time in the market — and the top pandemic-era bow. Wednesday was the Election Day holiday and there was sharp drop-off today as a result. The two-day cume there is now $7.1M.

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.



The latest installment in the $5B+ franchise also features new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott. Returning cast includes BD Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy.



The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael and Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Producers are Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley. Executive produces are Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire and Trevorrow.

We’ll have updates throughout the weekend.