‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Crosses $1 Billion At Worldwide Box Office – The Hamden Journal

The dinosaurs have done it as Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion crossed the $1B mark at the global box office with Thursday’s business included. It took a little while, but that shouldn’t diminish that this makes the Colin Trevorrow-directed installment one of only three films to the milestone since the beginning of the pandemic. It is the No. 2 film of 2022 behind Top Gun: Maverick.

The split through Thursday is just over $376M domestic and also just over $624M at the international box office.

JWD is the 7th Universal title to reach $1B worldwide, and the 3rd in the Jurassic World franchise whose total global box office now stands at $6.02B.

The film, starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, kicked off early overseas rollout at the beginning of June, topping $500M global in its first two weeks (one of only 10 Hollywood movies to the mark during the pandemic and one of six in 2022).

Also in June, it passed $600M internationally, becoming one of five Hollywood films to do so in the pandemic and one of only two in 2022.

JWD further snagged an increasingly elusive China release, going on to gross $158M for the title of biggest import in 2022 and 3rd biggest Hollywood movie of the Covid era.



Along with Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, Blumhouse’s The Black Phone, DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys and Jordan Peele’s Nope, JWD also helped propel Universal’s 2022 worldwide haul past $3B last month, becoming the first studio to get there since 2019.

