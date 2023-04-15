Jump to power five means lessons learned for McLaurin

The jump to major college football is an adjustment.

Hershey McLaurin found out rather quickly once arriving on campus last January. That’s because while film study isn’t necessarily essential for success in junior college, it isn’t optional at the power five level.

That means learning the tendencies of the offensive line, where the running backs and tight ends are at and the various formations that opponents will throw at you.

“It takes a lot of studying and a lot of hard work. You have to treat it and approach it like a pro and prepare yourself,” McLaurin said.

It hit McLaurin rather hard in the second game of the season against Kansas when the Jayhawks pulled out an option offense that forced players to think and adjust on the move.

McLaurin played 328 snaps and appeared in all 12 games last season but it’s only this off-season that it hit him that needed to be done to have success. Experience certainly helped him along the path but simply knowing what it takes and how to play at this level is key as well.

And a big piece of that boils down to dedication both on the field and in preparation.

McLaurin also changed positions this spring dropping from his role as a back-end safety to closer to the line of scrimmage at the spear position. It’s a welcome move for the former high school quarterback as it gets him in the box where it is a more natural fit for his skill set and frame.

The spear puts McLaurin into more of a hybrid linebacker role where he can do what he enjoys most hit.

“Just closer to the ball. I’m not in man coverage that much right now it’s just me being in the spot and being in the zone and stopping everything from leaking out,” he said.

McLaurin is playing faster – and smarter – than at any point last season and believes that should help him in his quest to take a step forward on the field.

“I was ready but I wasn’t getting myself prepared as well as I am now,” he said.