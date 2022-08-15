‘Jumanji’ Theme Park Opening At UK’s Chessington World Of Adventures Resort In 2023 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The World of Jumanji theme land, the first ever connected to the $2.03 billion grossing Sony feature franchise, will open its gates in spring 2023 at the UK’s Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, UK.

The theme land, a $20.5M development, is part of a global agreement between Columbia Pictures Location Based Entertainment and Merlin Entertainments and will be a world-first experience that encompasses the adventures from the Jumanji films.

Sony



The entrance portal, which is shrouded in the ominous and overgrown Jumanji jungle that dominates the development, will serve as the starting point for guests. You’ll also be able to find the Jaguar Shrine structure from the movie at 55ft tall in the park. More details about the wild rides will be unveiled in the near future.

Tim Harrison-Jones, Divisional Director at Chessington World of Adventures Resort, said: “What could be more exciting than bringing the global hit Jumanji film franchise to life within the single largest development Chessington has ever seen. We know what it takes to create the ultimate adventure for our guests, spread over 128acres the Resort already delivers surprises around everyone corner with over 40 wild rides and attractions, zoo with over 1,000 majestic animals and two themed hotels, plus glamping!”

Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment added, “After being entertained by the films for so many years, fans now have the chance to experience Jumanji in a whole new dimension and we are thrilled to be going on this exciting adventure with the creative team at Chessington as Jumanji further expands with its very own themed land.”