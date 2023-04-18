Julius Randle takes hard fall late in ugly Knicks loss to Cavs, leaves for locker room

Julius Randle took a hard tumble to the court late on Tuesday in Knicks loss to the Cavaliers that was already out of hand.

The Knicks All-Star attacked the basket on a transition dunk and fell on his backside after a block attempt by a trailing Jarrett Allen. Randle immediately clutched his backside in obvious pain on the baseline. He was eventually able to stand up and walk of the court before leaving to the Knicks locker room prior to the conclusion of the 107-90 Cleveland win. Allen was whistled for a flagrant foul on the play.

Randle’s status wasn’t immediately clear. But the play marked an emphatic thud on what was already a rough night for the Knicks.

New York won Game 1 in Cleveland, sparking hope that the Knicks could secure their first postseason series win since 2013. The Cavaliers answered in dominant fashion on Tuesday in a 17-point win that wasn’t as close as the final margin.