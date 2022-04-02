Julius Randle ‘most likely’ out for rest of Knicks’ season

Julius Randle looking hands on hips cropped 3/7/22

Knicks PF Julius Randle is “most likely” out for the rest of New York’s 2021-22 season, head coach Tom Thibodeau said Saturday in a pregame news conference.

After a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at MSG, the Knicks have four more matchups remaining, a two-and-two split between home and way.

“He’s out tomorrow and most likely will be out the rest of the way,” Thibodeau said. “But he’s had this nagging thing going on for a while. And then the other guys just keep going. Our young guys are nicked up a little bit, too. So we want to make sure they’re healthy and they get back out there.”

The Knicks ruled Randle out Friday but did not plan out shutting him down.

He missed three straight games March 22-25 with his nagging quad injury.

Through 72 games (all starts) this season, Randle averaged 20.1 points on 41.1% shooting while adding 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35.3 minutes.