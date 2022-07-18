Julio Rodriguez upsets champion Pete Alonso to reach final in LA

Everyone digs the longball.

Major League Baseball’s 2022 Home Run Derby is Monday night in Los Angeles on the eve of the 92nd All-Star Game.

Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodriguez, a 21-year-old rookie, is having a coming out party, hitting 32 homers in the first round and 31 in the second to upset two-time defending champion Pete Alonso of the Mets.

In a first-round shocker, 42-year-old Albert Pujols beat top-seeded Kyle Schwarber in a tiebreaker, moving onto the semifinals to face Juan Soto.

The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso hits during the first round of the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Semifinals

No. 6 Julio Rodriguez (Mariners) defeats No. 2 Pete Alonso (Mets)

Rodriguez – 31 HR – longest 450 feet : The 21-year-old rookie does it again, bashing 31 homers to put some serious pressure on Alonso, the two-time defending champion

Alonso – 24 HR – longest 463 feet: Down goes the champ! Alonso got unlucky to hit a few off the left-field wall, but he just couldn’t string homers together and it would have taken a near-perfect round to best Rodriguez.

No. 4 Juan Soto (Nationals) vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols (Cardinals)

First round

No. 8 Albert Pujols (Cardinals) defeats No. 1 Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)

Pujols – 13 HR – longest 434 feet: In his final Home Run Derby, the 42-year-old was showered with love from the fans and fellow players, who all came to embrace him before bonus time.

Schwarber – 13 HR – longest 470 feet: The 2018 runner-up struggled throughout his round and couldn’t get the winner over the fence in his minute of bonus time. We’ll have a tiebreaker!

PUJOLS WINS TIEBREAKER, 20–19 : Pujols found a groove in the one-minute extra round while Schwarber warmed up too late. What an upset!

No. 4. Juan Soto (Nationals) defeats No. 5 Jose Ramirez (Guardians)

Ramirez – 17 HR – longest 421 feet: Batting right-handed, Cleveland’s star consistently drilled balls into the left field bleachers but that’s probably not going to be enough to hold off Soto.

Soto – 18 HR – longest 482 feet: Made it look easy and didn’t even need his full minute of bonus time, walking it off with a second left in regulation.

No. 2 Pete Alonso (Mets) defeats No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves)

Acuna – 19 HR – longest 472 feet : Couldn’t find his footing early and only hit one homer over 440 feet to earn 30 seconds of bonus time. Was clearly running out of gas at the end, but a great effort from a guy who tore his ACL days before last year’s All-Star Game.

Alonso – 20 HR – longest 480 feet : It didn’t look great for Alonso with about a minute left, but as he does, got hot when it mattered and walked it off about halfway into his minute of bonus time.

No. 6 Julio Rodriguez (Mariners) defeats No. 3. Corey Seager (Rangers)

Seager – 24 HR – longest 451 feet: With his dad on the mound, the former Dodger peppered the right field stands with homers and got hot late in the round, but didn’t have enough to catch Rodriguez. The fans loved it though

Pete Alonso shows off derby bat

The “Polar Bear” is carrying some special lumber.

Alonso brings back pitcher Dave Jauss

Last year, the two-time defending champion had then-Mets bench coach Dave Jauss as his pitcher for the Home Run Derby. Despite Jauss now working as an advisor in the Nationals organization, he’s going to throw to Alonso on Monday in Los Angeles.

Watch highlights from last year’s Home Run Derby

