Julio Rodriguez home run dooms Cleveland

After a successful start to the 2023 Major League Baseball season on the West Coast, the Cleveland Guardians played their home opener against the Seattle Mariners on Friday afternoon. The Guardians had an early three-run lead, but the Mariners did the rest of the scoring in a 5-3 win.

The Guardians are looking to defend their American League Central Division title and are off to a solid start at 5-3.

Last weekend, Cleveland took three of four games in Seattle, dropping the season opener before winning three straight. The Guardians followed that up by taking two of three in Oakland from the A’s before flying back to Cleveland and enjoying an off day Thursday.

Here’s how Cleveland’s home opener unfolded throughout Friday afternoon with our live updates:

Guardians fall to Mariners in 2023 home opener

Bottom 9th: The Guardians lineup couldn’t muster much against the talented duo in the Mariners bullpen, Andres Munoz and Paul Sewald.

The Guardians’ loss drops their record to 5-3.

Top 8th: Coming off of a rough outing in Oakland, rookie Tim Herrin gave the Guardians a quality appearance on Friday, strikingout three and walking one in 1 2/3 innings.

Heading to the bottom of the eighth, the Guardians still trail 5-3.

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland.

Mariners take 5-3 lead over Guardians on Julio Rodriguez’s home run

Top 6th: Julio Rodriguez has given the Mariners their first lead of the day. Facing Nick Sandlin, Rodriguez drilled a two-run home run that just cleared the 19-foot wall in left field.

Civale’s day officially ends with four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez watches his two-run home run off Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin during the sixth inning, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland.

Mariners tie it 3-3 in sixth

Top 6th: The Mariners have chipped away and tied it. After a two-run fifth, J.P. Crawford doubled to center field to score Jarred Kelenic and tie it 3-3. That double ended Civale’s day. Nick Sandlin is entering to try to keep it tied.

Aaron Civale’s scoreless streak to begin 2023 comes to an end

Bottom 5th: A J.P. Crawford RBI double in the bottom of the fifth has cut the Guardians lead to 3-1. Aaron Civale’s scoreless streak to begin the season ends at 11 innings.

Ty France followed with an RBI single to score Crawford and make it a 3-2 score.

Ty France hits an RBI single for the Mariners off Guardians starter Aaron Civale during the fifth inning, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland.

Myles Straw’s torrid start to 2023 continues

Guardians center fielder Myles Straw runs after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland.

Bottom 4th: Myles Straw is picking up where he left off last September, when he finished a disappointing season with a strong final few weeks. He just gave the Guardians a 3-0 lead with a single, and he’s now hitting .375 with a .933 OPS so far in 2023.

Straw hitting well effectively gives the Guardians back-to-back leadoff hitters between him in the No. 9 spot and then Steven Kwan at the top of the lineup. Considering that last year, the bottom of the lineup featured Austin Hedges and a struggling Straw, Zunino and a stronger Straw hitting 8th and 9th is one area the Guardians can see improvement compared to 2022.

Josh Bell heads for first after hitting an RBI single for the Guardians during the third inning of their home opener, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland.

Josh Bell comes through in first game with Guardians in Cleveland

Bottom 3rd: Josh Bell, off to a slow start this season, gives the Guardians a 2-0 lead with a single, but Josh Naylor is thrown out at third to end the inning.

Aaron Civale has now thrown 10 scoreless innings to open the season.

Bottom 1st: The Guardians remain very on-brand. After loading the bases with three singles, Amed Rosario scored via a wild pitch. Once again, the Guardians use contact and baserunning to create opportunities.

Guardians now lead 1-0.

Jose Ramirez extends hit streak to open 2023 season

Bottom 1st: Jose Ramirez followed Amed Rosario’s single with a hit of his own. Ramirez now has a hit in all eight Guardians games this season. Dating back to last season, he’s now had a hit in 13 consecutive games.

Josh Naylor followed with a bloop single to left field, loading the bases for Josh Bell with one out.

Top 1st: Aaron Civale worked a scoreless first. In what has been a strong start to his season, he now has thrown eighth scoreless innings to open 2023.

And after the team honored late drummer John Adams with a “JA” jersey patch and a moment of silence, which was also in honor of Gaylord Perry, Slider went up to the bleachers in left field and was in Adams’ old seat.

Cleveland Guardians home opener vs. Seattle Mariners

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. at Progressive Field

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez warms up before Cleveland’s home opener against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 7, 2023.

Guardians lineup for today

S. Kwan (L) LF A. Rosario (R) SS J. Ramírez (S) 3B J. Naylor (L) 1B J. Bell (S) DH O. Gonzalez (R) RF A. Gimenez (L) 2B M. Zunino (R) C M. Straw (R) CF

Guardians first baseman Josh Bell warms up before Cleveland’s home opener against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 7, 2023.

Mariners lineup today

J. Rodríguez (R) CF T. France (R) 1B E. Suárez (R) 3B C. Raleigh (S) C T. Hernández (R) RF K. Wong (L) 2B J. Kelenic (L) LF C. Hummel (S) DH J. Crawford (L) SS

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez warms up before playing the Guardians, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland.

What channel is the Guardians home opener on?

The Guardians’ home opener will be on WKYC (Channel 3) in Northeast Ohio. The game will also air on Bally Sports Great Lakes. The announcers for the 2023 season are:

Guardians prospect report: Move over Daniel Espino, Cleveland has another 100-plus mph pitching prospect

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford warms up before playing the Guardians, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland.

Will the Cleveland home opener vs. the Mariners be streamed?

Yes. There are a variety of ways to stream the game. Bally Sports Ohio/Great Lakes will stream the game locally as blackout rules apply. Here’s what the Bally Sports website says:

Guardians programming airing on Bally Sports Great Lakes will stream live on the Bally Sports app and on ballysports.com when a consumer authenticates through their pay-tv service.

The Bally Sports app is available on multiple platforms, including Apple TV and Roku TV.

Who is starting the home opener for Cleveland? It will be Aaron Civale

Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale greets catcher Cam Gallagher after the seventh inning against the Mariners on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Seattle.

Aaron Civale will take the mound for the Guardians for the second time this season. Civale, 27, started Cleveland’s game last Saturday against the Mariners. He pitched seven innings, allowing no runs while striking out three and allowing just two hits. The Guardians won the game 2-0.

Last season Civale went 5-6 with a 4.92 ERA with 98 strikeouts in 97 innings.

Trevor Stephan: Reliever is one of the Guardians’ best pitching development success stories

Who is starting for the Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians? Logan Gilbert takes the mound

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Mariners are sending out Logan Gilbert to start the game in Cleveland. He faced Civale last Saturday night, giving up one run — a Josh Naylor home run in the fourth inning. He struck out eight batters.

In 2022, Gilbert started 32 games, going 13-6 with a 3.20 ERA with 174 strikeouts in 185⅔ innings.

Who is throwing out the first pitch for the Guardians home opener?

That would be Cleveland Heights native and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce and his mom, Donna.

Where can I listen to the Guardians vs. Mariners?

Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenhaus will be on the radio call. Here are the Guardians’ flagship radio stations:

