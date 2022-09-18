The Buccaneers know they’ll be down one wide receiver for Sunday’s game against the Saints, but they won’t know about the status of Julio Jones until closer to kickoff.

Jones is listed as questionable to play with a knee injury. According to multiple reports, Jones will go through pregame warmups before the team makes a call about playing him this weekend.

Chris Godwin was ruled out with a hamstring injury on Friday. Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and Breshad Perriman joined Jones with questionable tags, but Evans and Gage are expected to play against New Orleans.

Running back Leonard Fournette is also expected to be in the lineup after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Julio Jones will warm up before Bucs decide if he plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk