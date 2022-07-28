Julio Jones picked Bucs over Packers, Saints and Colts

When you’ve put together a Hall of Fame career over 11 seasons in the NFL, including seven Pro Bowls, it’s no surprise that multiple teams will want to sign you when you hit the open market.

That’s why, even with his age and recent injury history, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones still had multiple suitors when the Tennessee Titans allowed him to explore other options after last season.

Jones ended up signing with a former NFC South rival, choosing to take his talents to Tampa Bay and join Tom Brady in pursuit of a Super Bowl.

Who else was in the mix?

Jones appeared on WDAE after Wednesday’s training camp practice, telling Ronnie Lane and Tom Krasniqi that he chose to sign with the Bucs over the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and Indianapolis Colts.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just lost his best wide receiver in Davante Adams, while the Colts have Jones’ old quarterback from Atlanta in Matt Ryan. The Saints would have given Jones a similar opportunity to return to the NFC South with another potential playoff team.

None of that was enough to trump what the Bucs were offering, with the GOAT at quarterback, and the best chance to help Jones win his first Super Bowl ring.

