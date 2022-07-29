Julio Jones on how Tom Brady recruited him to Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed a massive free agent this week in multiple first-team All-Pro wide receiver, Julio Jones. The former Crimson Tide standout has been arguably the best receiver in the NFL over the past decade and just adds to a loaded receiving corps in Tampa.

After spending the first ten years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, Jones played in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans, although he was in and out of the lineup most of the season due to injury. Jones was then released by the Titans in the 2022 offseason.

Jones spoke with the media about how he ended up in Tampa, and when initially asked what his conversations with Brady were like Jones laughingly said, “That’s confidential.”

Although Jones later did provide a more clear answer on those talks with Brady by stating, “I talked to him, I talked to Tom several times but we were just talking, it wasn’t really about coming to Tampa, we were just communicating, you know just feeling each other out I guess, it probably was a tactic, but I don’t know, I’m here.”

Brady will have a plethora of weapons this season outside of Jones that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Kyle Rudolph and many more.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire