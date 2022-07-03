Julija Stoliarenko snaps Jessica-Rose Clark’s arm in 42 seconds

LAS VEGAS – Julija Stoliarenko opened the UFC 276 mega-card with a gruesome submission of Jessica-Rose Clark.

Stoliarenko (10-6-2 MMA, 1-4 UFC) avoided a fifth consecutive octagon defeat Saturday when she secured a nasty armbar that snapped Clark’s (10-8 MMA, 1-4 UFC) arm a mere 42 seconds into the women’s bantamweight bout.

It was the second-fastest submission in divisional history behind Ronda Rousey’s 14-second win over Cat Zingano in 2015, and it was a much-needed one for Stoliarenko.

Check out the replay of the gnarly finish below (via Twitter):

After the win, Stoliarenko told UFC commentator Joe Rogan that she was not aggressive enough with her submissions earlier in her career, so when she isolated Clark’s arm, she twisted until her foe feverishly tapped.

