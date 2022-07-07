‘& Juliet’ Musical Heading To Broadway This Fall – The Hamden Journal

& Juliet, the Olivier Award-winning musical with a book by Schitt’s Creek writer David West Read, will make its Broadway debut this fall, with previews beginning October 28 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre ahead of a Nov. 17 opening.

The production will transfer directly from its current engagement in Toronto. Making the move will be the Toronto cast: newcomer Lorna Courtney as Juliet; Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) as Lance; Betsy Wolfe as Shakespeare’s wife Anne Hathaway; Stark Sands as Shakespeare; Justin David Sullivan as May; Melanie La Barrie as Nurse; Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.

In addition to the book by the Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner, & Juliet features music from five-time Grammy-winning “Roar” songwriter and producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography byJennifer Weber.

Stark Sands, Betsy Wolfe, ‘& Juliet’

Matthew Murphy



The musical includes a roster of hit songs written by Martin and his collaborators, including (in addition to “Roar”) “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

“I’m so thrilled that Broadway audiences will get to share in the joy of & Juliet,” Martin said in a statement. “I’ve had the incredible honor to work with some of the world’s most talented artists, and this cast is no exception.”

& Juliet is described by the production as “a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love” that “flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms.”

The full West End creative team will reunite for the Broadway production, including Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design) and Gareth Owen (Sound Design). & Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and executive producer Eva Price.

The current ensemble also includes Brandon Antonio, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Katy Geraghty, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

The musical had its world premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to its current home at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End. In addition to the UK and Toronto productions, & Juliet will premiere in Australia in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre.

Although the Broadway production will be staged at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout production.