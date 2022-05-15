Julie Plec Salutes ‘The Endgame’, ‘Legacies’ And ‘Roswell’ Teams – The Hamden Journal

“To the cast and crews of all. Some who have been part of the family since Day 1 of TVD in 2009. To the marriages that happened along the way, the children who were born, the friendships we all made and to hopefully many, many more stories to come.

“And to the fans. Without whom none of this matters. It has been my honor to be a part of telling these stories for you.”A final tip of the hat to our kindred spirits in cancellation at the CW. What a run we’ve all had. It’s sad when the business changes beneath your feet. May you all find your way to your next adventure with the knowledge that you did yourselves proud.

“One last thing re: Roswell and Legacies. (The CW CEO) Mark Pedowitz & his team at The CW had the class & grace to warn the shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them. Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales.