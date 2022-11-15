Julie Delpy Signs With Verve – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar nominee Julie Delpy has signed with Verve for representation in all areas.

As an actress, Delpy broke out in the 1990 Oscar nominated title Europa Europa which received a nod in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

The Paris-born multihyphenate made her debut as a filmmaker with the 1995 short film Blah Blah Blah which she also wrote and saw its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Since then, she has gone on to write, direct and star in a number of feature films including the indie success Two Days in Paris followed by Two Days in New York, Skylab, Lolo, The Countess and My Zoe.

She starred in Richard Linklater’s Before romance series opposite Ethan Hawke, kicking off with 1995’s Before Sunrise, then 2004’s Before Sunset and then 2013’s Before Midnight. She co-wrote Before Sunset with Linklater and Hawke, for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. She also co-penned Before Midnight which notched a second Academy Award nomination in the same category, and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

On the television side, Delpy recently created the television series On The Verge for Netflix/Canal+ which she also starred in and executive produced. The series was nominated for an International Emmy award for Best Comedy Series.

As an actress her credits include Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Hoax, But I’m a Cheerleader, American Werewolf in Paris, Krzysztof Kieslowski’s colors trilogy (Blue, White and Red) and The Three Musketeers.

Delpy continues to be represented by manager Oren Segal at Management Production Entertainment and attorney Craig Emanuel at Paul Hastings.