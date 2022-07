American actress Julianne Moore has been announced as the president of the international jury of the competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, running August 31 to September 10.

She will be joined by Argentine director Mariano Cohn, Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo, French director and 2021 Golden Lion winner Audrey Diwan, Iranian actress Leila Hatami, Japanese-UK writer Kazuo Ishiguro and Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

