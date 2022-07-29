Julianna Peña weighs in with 90 seconds left, Amanda Nunes rematch official

DALLAS – The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women’s bantamweight title rematch.

Peña (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) both successfully hit the divisional mark for Saturday’s main event, which takes place at American Airlines Center and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.

Former titleholder Nunes was first to the scale among the pairing, registering at 135 pounds. The champion Peña was the final fighter to step on the scale in the two-hour window, and was under the limit at 134.5 pounds.

Now the stage is set for the pair to run it back. Peña claimed the title from Nunes at UFC 269 in December, earning a stunning second-round submission win for one of the most significant upsets in UFC history.

Will it be repeat or revenge? The answer is rapidly approaching.

Check out the video above to see Peña and Nunes weigh in for UFC 277.

