Julianna Peña shocks the world, taps Amanda Nunes to become bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena etched her name in the history books at UFC 269.

When Amanda Nunes was seemingly untouchable, entering the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a winner of her previous 12 bouts with two division titles over her shoulders, Pena shocked the world as a massive underdog.

In the second round of the pay-per-view co-main event, Pena rocked Nunes on the feet with crisp punches before slapping on a rear-naked choke on the mat to secure victory, creating a moment for the ages.

After the pair coached opposing teams on Season 30 of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series, Pena (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Nunes (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) will meet again in a rematch at UFC 277 in Dallas.