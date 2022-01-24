Julianna Margulies To Host Holocaust Remembrance Specials For CBS & MTV – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: MTV and CBS are commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day with two primetime specials hosted by Julianna Margulies.

The Good Wife star, who also starred in the second season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, will front The Hate We Can’t Forget: A Holocaust Memorial Special for Smithsonian Channel/MTV International and Undeniable: The Truth to Remember, for CBS. This marks the highest-profile collaboration to date between ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment and CBS, with the divisions’ top executives, Chris McCarthy and George Cheeks, shepherding the initiative. It also marks Margulies’ return to CBS six years after the end of The Good Wife.

The Hate We Can’t Forget: A Holocaust Memorial Special will air on Wednesday, January 26 at 10pm on Smithsonian Channel before airing on MTV internationally on Thursday, January 27 and in the U.S. on Monday January 31 at 10pm.

The special will follow four Holocaust survivors who share their harrowing stories with kids from school districts that don’t teach the history of the Nazi slaughter of six million Jews. Margulies explores the impact and legacy of the Holocaust on a new generation of Gen Z and Millennials – and the dangers of forgetting. Texas high school students discover the story of a survivor and her surprising similarity to their own issues. A pop quiz reveals their lack of knowledge, but they are stunned when they hear Houston Holocaust survivor Ruth Steinfeld’s journey of survival. Woven together are the heart-wrenching, surprising and hopeful stories of Rose and Arthur Gelbart, two child-survivors of the Holocaust who have been happily married for 66 years; and Pieter Kohnstam, who was babysat by Anne Frank before her family was captured.

It is produced by ATTN: and MTV News. Matthew Segal, John Green, Tom Werner, Jessie Surovell, Taye Shuayb, Jarrett Moreno and Mike Vainisi exec produce for ATTN:, while James Blue, Jessica Zalkind and Tim Evans are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Undeniable: The Truth to Remember airs Saturday, January 29 at 8pm on CBS before streaming on Paramount+ and CBS News Streaming Network.

It follows Holocaust survivors who share their harrowing stories with a diverse group of students from Hastings High School in Houston, TX, a school that does not traditionally teach the history of the Holocaust. The personal remembrances of these survivors lead these Texas teenagers to embark on an emotional journey of learning and discovery.

The CBS special also includes an exclusive feature about 97-year-old Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, who, along with her great grandson, recently became a viral sensation on TikTok.

It is produced by ATTN: and See It Now Studios. Matthew Segal, John Green, Tom Werner, Jessie Surovell, Taye Shuayb, Jarrett Moreno and Mike Vainisi exec produce for ATTN:, while Susan Zirinsky and Terry Wrong serve as executive producers for See It Now Studios and CBS with Aysu Saliba serving as supervising producer.

“As we recently witnessed the harrowing hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue, violence against the Jewish community is reaching record highs,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO ViacomCBS Media Networks & MTV Entertainment. “This is why it is imperative for us to learn from the horrors of the Holocaust, use our platforms to showcase the stories of survival and lock arms with those bravely fighting antisemitism and hatred in all of its forms.”

“We must never forget the systemic persecution and murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust, and we must remain vigilant against the forces of hatred and antisemitism that created it and still persist today,” added George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS. “Hearing directly from these survivors puts the atrocities they experienced in sharp focus and should inspire us to fight against all forms of hate and bigotry in the future.”