Julian Edelman tells an epic story of Bill Belichick roasting players during film session

Retired New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has been too much fun since calling it quits as a player. Now free of his employer Bill Belichick, Edelman has been less afraid to share hilarious stories and impressions.

And so we have another from the NFL analyst and former wideout.

During an appearance on “All The Smoke” podcast, Edelman did his Belichick impression, which the retired receiver has, of course, done before. But this time, Edelman gave us more information than ever about what it’s like to study film with the Patriots coach. Here’s a look.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Love it. Too funy.

