Julian Edelman shares thoughts on Tom Brady’s potential retirement

Julian Edelman is just as out of the loop as the rest of us when it comes to Tom Brady’s uncertain NFL future.

Brady has made it clear he’ll take his time this offseason to assess his options. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently opened up how his family will play a big role in his decision.

Edelman was asked on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast whether he believes Brady will retire this offseason. The former New England Patriots wide receiver didn’t give a definitive “yes” or “no” answer, but he did acknowledge the possibility that his longtime teammate is seriously considering calling it a career.

“It’s tough when he starts bringing up family,” Edelman said. “It’s going to have to be really good for him probably. The team, how it’s going, who’s there, what coordinators are there. He has to feel like he can go out and win it.

“But this is the most I’ve ever felt like he could probably hang them up. It wouldn’t surprise me either way. He keeps his poker face pretty good.”

Brady, 44, has one year left on his Buccaneers contract. If he does decide to return for 2022, it won’t be with the same staff and roster he’s had the last two seasons. His offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. One of his favorite receivers, Chris Godwin, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. His longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski has his own NFL future to sort out.

Those uncertainties within the Bucs organization as well as Brady’s family situation are sure to weigh heavily on his mind this offseason. Of course, so will his burning desire to continue playing for as long as he can perform at a high level. After all, he did famously once say “when I suck, I’ll retire.”

Given the MVP-caliber season he just had, that wouldn’t be any time soon.