Julian Edelman responds to Tom Brady’s ‘Man In the Arena’ clip with perfect quote

Edelman responds to clip from Tom Brady’s ‘Man In the Arena’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

From Drew Bledsoe and Lawyer Milloy to Wes Welker and Vince Wilfork, Tom Brady’s “Man In the Arena” docuseries has spotlighted a number of the quarterback’s former New England Patriots teammates.

In Episode 6, which aired Tuesday on ESPN+ and covered the Patriots’ 2014 Super Bowl season, Brady referenced one of his favorite wide receivers: Julian Edelman.

“Julian’s dad was pretty tough on him,” Brady said in the episode. “Like, Julian will tell a great story about charging the mound when his dad was throwing him batting practice. That’s what you need to know about Jules.”

“That’s what he does. He does not like being told that he’s arrived, he’s great, he’s got a role secured. Julian always likes operating from a place he’s going to get cut tomorrow.”

Edelman responded to the clip of Brady talking about him with an on-brand tweet.

“What’s the saying? Comfort is the enemy of progress. Can’t get complacent. Period,” Edelman wrote.

See Edelman’s tweet and the “Man In the Arena” clip below:

That’s the kind of attitude that made Edelman — a seventh-round draft pick — a three-time Super Bowl champion.

You can watch the full “Man in the Arena” series here.