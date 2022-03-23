Julian Edelman has perfect reaction to blockbuster move

Julian Edelman has perfect reaction to Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins significantly upgraded their offense Wednesday by reportedly acquiring Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade.

The Chiefs will receive five draft picks in return for Hill, who also has agreed to a massive contract extension with the Dolphins that reportedly includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

Miami has been quite busy bolstering its talent around franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in recent weeks. Before making the move for Hill, the Dolphins had already added running back Raheem Mostert, running back Chase Edmunds and offensive lineman Terron Armstead.

With Hill and 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle lining up at wide receiver, the Dolphins will have one of the fastest offenses in the league next season.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman certainly thinks so, judging by his reaction to the trade on Twitter.

Two current Patriots players, James White and Matthew Judon, also couldn’t resist reacting to the Hill trade on social media.

The Patriots lost to the Dolphins twice last season, and it’s going to be tough for New England to turn the tide in this rivalry if Miami’s major offseason acquisitions prove beneficial.

The Patriots are thin at two important defensive positions — cornerback and linebacker — which is bad news in a division with a loaded Buffalo Bills offense and a revamped passing attack in Miami.