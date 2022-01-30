Julian Edelman had perfect reaction to Joe Burrow leading Bengals to Super Bowl

Edelman had perfect reaction to Joe Burrow leading Bengals to Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Cincinnati Bengals defied the odds and upset the Kansas City Chiefs to win Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals trailed 21-3 in the first half but showed tremendous fight and determination to take a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs tied the score late in the fourth quarter to force overtime for the second consecutive week. Kansas City won the coin toss to begin OT, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the ensuing possession.

The Bengals drove right down the field and kicked a field goal to secure a 27-24 victory and the team’s first AFC title since the 1988 season.

Cincinnati’s upset sparked a ton of reaction on social media, including this tweet from former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Patriots running back James White, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and cornerback Jonathan Jones also reacted to the Bengals’ historic win.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow famously lit up a cigar after leading LSU to the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship. We’ll probably see a similar scene in two weeks if he helps the Bengals win their first ever Lombardi Trophy.