Julian Edelman criticizes Mac Jones for outbursts, tackle attempt on lateral play

Edelman criticizes Mac Jones for outbursts, tackle attempt on lateral play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Vince Wilfork isn’t the only former New England Patriots player who hasn’t liked seeing Mac Jones’ on-field outbursts in recent weeks.

The Patriots’ starting quarterback has not been shy about voicing his frustration with his words — like screaming about the offense on the sideline during a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills — or throwing up his hands.

The latest episode of “Inside the NFL” aired Wednesday night, and the crew consists of several former players, including ex-Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

The conversation surrounding the horrendous lateral play that cost the Patriots in their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders was intense.

Edelman shares his perspective on Mac Jones and New England’s offense

Ray Lewis and Edelman wanted Jones to do a better job trying to tackle Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones, who steamrolled past the Patriots QB and ran into the end zone for the game-winning score.

Edelman said of Jones, “You’ve gotta trip him.”

Fellow panelist Brandon Marshall noted that Jones doesn’t practice tackling people. Edelman wanted none of that reasoning, and then criticized Jones even more.

“He doesn’t practice all the antics after plays, and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces and stuff,” Edelman said. “He doesn’t practice that and he does it. Why can’t he make the play?”

Wilfork said on NBC Sports Boston’s “The Gameplan” on Wednesday night that he’s “tired” of Jones’ antics.

“I’m tired of that, honestly. I’m tired of it,” Wilfork said. “You’re the leader of this team. You’re a quarterback. So you can’t be frustrated every single week, every single play. I don’t care if you’re getting the play called in late or whatever it may be. At the end of the day, you have to show some poise because you operate the ship. You’re the head of the ship when you’re out there. … Control what you can control. That’s all you can do. But I’m tired of seeing him throwing a fit.”

Story continues

1671665421

Jones and the Patriots face an important Week 16 game against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. A loss wouldn’t mathematically eliminate the Patriots from playoff contention, but it would make their path back to the postseason extremely narrow.