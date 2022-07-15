Julia Roberts To Receive Academy Museum Gala Icon Award – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal



Julia Roberts, one of the most enduring stars of this era, will receive the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the second annual Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala October 15, 2022. She joins the previously announced honorees Miky Lee, Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton.

The Museum has also announced its Host Committee which includes Ariana DeBose, Awkwafina, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Eddie Redmayne, Eiza González, Gwyneth Paltrow,Jennifer Garner, Jonathan Majors, Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann, Leonardo DiCaprio, Letitia Wright, Regina Hall, Ruth Negga, and Selma Blair.

The awards presented at the Gala will include:

The Icon Award, presented to Julia Roberts, celebrating an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact.

The Vantage Award, presented to Steve McQueen, honoring an artist or scholar who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.

The Visionary Award, presented to Tilda Swinton, honoring an artist or scholar whose extensive oeuvre has advanced the art of cinema.

The Pillar Award, presented to Miky Lee, which acknowledges exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.

“Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” said Jacqueline Stewart, Director and President of the Academy Museum. “We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts. We are deeply grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve, and Tilda, to Rolex, and to our co-chairs and host committee for making our second annual Gala an evening to remember.”

Roberts was most recently seen as Martha Mitchell in the Starz Limited Series, Gaslit, and will be seen this Fall opposite George Clooney in Universal’s comedy Ticket To Paradise.

The Host Committee additionally includes Adrien Brody, Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski, Billie Lourd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chloë Sevigny, Darren Criss, Elle Fanning, Emma Roberts, George C. Wolfe, Glenn Close, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Alba, Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner, Jon Hamm, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Keke Palmer, Kid Cudi, Kirsten Dunst, Lily Collins, Lucy Liu, Natasha Lyonne, Orlando Bloom, Robert Duvall, Ron Howard. and more.

The awards, presented annually at the Academy Museum Gala, reflect the museum’s mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema and to expand knowledge and conversation about cinema as a global artform and cultural force. The evening raises funds to support the museum’s access, education, and programming initiatives. The inaugural 2021 gala raised more than $11MM.

Overseeing event production and design are Gala Creative Director Lisa Love, and Artistic Director Raul Àvila.

The evening is presented by Rolex and co-chaired by Academy Award-winning actor and Academy Museum supporter Halle Berry, Academy Museum Trustee and producer Jason Blum, Academy Museum Trustee and screenwriter-director-producer Ryan Murphy, and Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o.