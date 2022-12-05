Julia Roberts honours George Clooney with custom Moschino dress

Julia Roberts attended the Kennedy Center Honours wearing a Moschino dress printed with George Clooney’s face. (Shutterstock)

Julia Roberts has honoured her long-time friend and co-star, George Clooney, by wearing a custom made gown covered in pictures of the actor.

Roberts attended the Kennedy Center Honours at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC this weekend to take the stage to speak about Clooney, 61, who was receiving one of the honours.

Julia Roberts enlisted creative director of Moschino, Jeremy Scott, to create her custom gown. (Shutterstock)

Other recipients included composer and conductor Tania León, and the band U2. The centre honours a select group of people each year for their artistic influences on American culture. This year’s ceremony saw US president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris in attendance.

For her ceremony outfit, Roberts, 55, and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart commissioned Moschino designer Jeremy Scott to design the custom black gown featuring framed images of Clooney, including one of him and Roberts on a red carpet together. Stewart later shared an image of the gown on Instagram with the caption: “#JuliaframedGeorge”.

This image of Julia Roberts and George Clooney of them at the 21st Annual American Cinematheque Awards featured on the dress. (Getty Images)

Other images on the satin Moschino dress included Clooney as his ER character, Doug Ross, photos of the actor in his younger years, and an image of Clooney accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes in 2015.

Roberts and Clooney have been long-time friends, with the pair first co-starring together in Ocean’s Eleven in 2001. Two decades on and they have now starred in six films together, their latest being the 2022 rom-com, Ticket to Paradise.

Roberts was the first to pay tribute to Clooney during the ceremony, followed by his father Nick, and fellow actors Matt Damon and Don Cheadle.

Clooney attended the awards in a black tuxedo with his wife Amal Clooney, 44, who wore a red off the shoulder Valentino gown with a matching cape and clutch.

Amal and George Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honours gala. (Reuters)

During his speech, Clooney said: “Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honours.

“To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honour. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family.”

