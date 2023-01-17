Julia Louis-Dreyfus says her Marvel role was so secretive at first that she had to wear a black cloak to set and keep her head down so no one would spot her

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Val in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios wanted to keep Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ role in the MCU under wraps.

In an interview with Variety, Louis-Dreyfus said she had to wear a cloak to set.

The Emmy winner had to keep her head down so no one would recognize her.

When Julia Louis-Dreyfus first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio went to great lengths to make sure her role was kept under wraps.

In a new interview with Variety, the Emmy winner said she couldn’t show her face when heading to set to play the mysterious Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

“There’s so much secrecy around it,” Louis-Dreyfus said of getting cast in the MCU.

“When I first started shooting, I had to go to set wearing a black cloak with a hood and keep my head down so nobody could see it was me walking onto the soundstage,” she added.

First appearing on Disney+’s “Falcon and the Winter Solider” before popping up in “Black Widow” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Val has slowly been assembling her own Avengers-like team in the background similar to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury character.

Louis-Dreyfus is next expected to appear as the leader of a ragtag team in 2024’s “Thunderbolts” movie, starring David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Harrison Ford, and Wyatt Russell.

Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jake Scheier, Kevin Feige are seen revealing the cast of “Thunderbolts” at D23 Expo.The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

Cloaks may sound a bit extreme in Louis-Dreyfus’ case, but they’re not.

Paparazzi often swarm projects as high profile as a Marvel movie and show sets to try and capture intel on what’s being filmed. Marvel Studios takes a lot of preventative measures, including misdirection, to ensure leaks don’t occur.

Louis-Dreyfus isn’t the first Marvel star to wear a cloak to hide their identity when traveling to set.

Willem Dafoe previously wore a cloak, rode in cars with tinted windows, and avoided going out in public to keep his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role a secret.

Louis-Dreyfus joined the MCU after a casual meeting with Marvel chief Kevin Feige and copresident Louis D’Esposito.

Story continues

The actor pitched changing Val’s streak of white hair in the comics to purple to “make it a little more of this world today” and also pushed for her character to fight on-screen, something we haven’t seen yet.

“I haven’t seen the script yet — we’ll see if that happens,” Louis-Dreyfus said of “Thunderbolts,” which starts filming in June.

For now, you can catch Louis-Dreyfus in “Wakanda Forever.” The film hits Disney+ on February 1.

Read the original article on Insider