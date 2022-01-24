Julia Fox rejects claim she’s dating Kanye West ‘for the money’: ‘I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life’

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox has dismissed claims she is only dating Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) “for the money”.

Fox is currently going out with the Donda artist, who separated from his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, last year.

Speaking on Friday’s (21 January) episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Fox said that she “really couldn’t care” about all the publicity her relationship with Ye has been getting in the media.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

Fox added that she is solely bothered about getting people to engage with her artistic pursuits, saying that her main concern is “putting things into the world”.

“Watch my movie, read my book,” she said. “That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

Earlier this month, Fox shared a blog post describing a date she went on with the Yeezus artist.

Fox starred in the 2020 film Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler, in a performance which drew acclaim from critics.