Julia Fox Calls Kanye West Her Boyfriend and Shoots Down Kim Kardashian Comparisons on ‘Call Her Daddy’

“Sup, it’s Ye.”

Those are the apparent magical words that Kanye West uttered to Julia Fox the first time they met a little more than a month ago on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

Ever since then, the pair’s fresh romance has dominated headlines and plagued social media feeds, as Hollywood’s newest couple has been on a relentless publicity spree.

So, it was only fitting for Fox—after recovering from hangs with Madonna, Carbone rigatoni, a first-person essay about her whirlwind romance, a Paris Fashion Week trip, and just a few days before West passed out Birkin bags as if they were candy at her 32nd birthday dinner—to dish on the latest details about her relationship to Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper.

And Fox was finally ready to publicly call West her boyfriend, despite admitting to Cooper that the two had never really put a label on their status. (Fox might have spoken a tad too soon, as the episode, which was taped on Monday, Jan. 31, came a week before her camp declared the two were “evolved beings” and in an open relationship after West was spotted with model Chaney Jones in Los Angeles.)

“He calls me his girlfriend,” Fox said on the Spotify podcast which aired on Tuesday night. “It just happened, and it felt very organic and not even like crazy or anything, just very natural.”

During the interview, Fox addressed a range of topics about her past, including her work as a dominatrix, publicly calling out the father of her son as a “deadbeat dad” without realizing he was paying her overdue rent, and her life-saving decision to become sober after a harrowing overdose.

She touched on her hopes for her acting career, admitting that she was the one who had set up the meeting with Madonna that ended up being plastered all over Instagram, as she’s vying for the role of the iconic singer’s best friend Debi Mazar in a future biopic. “People have been comparing me to her my entire life, but she’s going to audition a million girls, high chance I won’t even get it,” she said.

Only toward the end of the hour-long episode did Cooper ask Fox about her relationship with West, and the actress detailed how the Grammy-winning rapper loves playing Uno, describing how she once stopped the rapper from trying to dictate how her eyeliner should look, why she thinks she’s his muse, and dispelling the false assumption she is a gold digger simply because she’s linked with rich men.

Of their whirlwind meeting, Fox said West had a “super magnetic” and gravitational energy, and despite her plans to only stay one night in Miami, she ended up spending several more days there to spend time with him.

“It was like we were on the Kanye Workout Plan, like we got to work,” she said in reference to her style overhaul. “It was like, if we are going to do this, if I’m going to be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit just because I’m a little lazy.”

With extravagant displays of affection, such as giving her an entire new wardrobe and gifting her friends Birkins on her birthday, Fox said many have expressed concern that West was love-bombing her, but she disagrees with the categorization.

“He doesn’t have a shady, ulterior motive,” she said. “I think [that’s] super crucial in the love-bombing element because in a typical narcissistic relationship, you get love-bombed, and you get isolated. But no, my friends are now with me 24/7… he’s not trying to have me to keep me for himself, locked away. No. He wants me to be the best version of myself, like that’s always the conversation, how am I going to live up to my full potential? Which I think is amazing.”

Fox also got candid about how she’s been compared to West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who he is currently in the middle of a divorce with after nearly seven years of marriage and four young children together.

“It is unfortunate because women are always just being pitted against each other and obviously, like, there’s 10 years of history that they have prior,” Fox said, acknowledging that the media has latched onto how she’s been photographed in similar looks that Kardashian has worn.

“I’m not going to—I don’t want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on,” she continued. “If anything, I feel the conversation should be like, ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.’ If anything, I feel like that’s kind of what that shows, but obviously people want to run with the nastier narrative and make people feel bad.”

And despite headlines that might suggest West is secretly still pining for Kardashian (never mind the rapper making such admissions as recently as December), Fox said she largely tries to avoid reading the news, adding that she rarely has moments of jealousy about their relationship.

“I mean, I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings, and it’s normal, it’s human,” Fox admitted. “But I also know that he’s with me now, and that’s all that matters.”

But by Tuesday, a source close to Fox slightly backtracked on the two’s status after West was seen twice with Kim Kardashian look-alike and Instagram model Chaney Jones, saying Fox was also seeing someone else. “Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy,” the friend said of Fox and West’s relationship to Page Six. “There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

Later that day, a source in West’s camp said the rapper was too “busy” with his work to focus on a relationship. “He has his album,” they said. “He’s got a million things going on work-wise. He designs, he produces, all of that takes time. And he is dealing with his divorce.”

It’s unclear exactly where Fox and West’s relationship stands now, as Fox was forced to declare the pair still very much together this week after she unfollowed a swath of their fan accounts and his projects, claiming it simply was just too much pressure to deal with the negative comments.

But the unfollows coincided with West going on a social media rant on Friday, venting about Kardashian’s parenting, upset that she had been allowing their 8-year-old daughter North to post on TikTok.

Things escalated when West claimed that Kardashian had essentially kidnapped their daughter Chicago by refusing to give him the address of her birthday party, accused her of putting “a hit out” on him and trying to make him undergo drug testing.

In a rare move, Kardashian publicly addressed West’s “constant attacks” and highlighted her role as being the main provider and caregiver of their four young children, who range in age from eight to two.

By Sunday, things appeared to have been settled down as West wiped the posts from his Instagram account, with a video later surfacing of West spending unchaperoned time with their kids Saint, Chicago, and Psalm later that day.

