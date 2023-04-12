Julia Faustyna apologizes to Madeleine McCann’s parents after DNA test results

The Polish woman who went to great lengths to insist she’s Madeleine McCann has now apologized to the missing British girl’s parents after a DNA test nixed her claim.

Julia Faustyna, 21, became a global sensation earlier this year after she created the “@IamMadeleineMcCann” Instagram account where she questioned whether she was the 3-year-old who vanished on a family vacation in Portugal in 2007.

A DNA test last week determined that Faustyna — who also goes by Julia Wendell or Julia Wandelt –wasn’t actually the missing daughter of Kate and Gerry McCann.

“It wasn’t my intention to bring sadness or any other negative emotion to anyone, especially to McCann’s family,” Faustyna said in a lengthy, 17-page statement on social media late Tuesday.

Despite various posts on social media and an appearance on “Dr Phil,” Faustyna went on to insist that she never actually claimed to be the missing toddler — rather that she’d only posed the question that she might be.

“I don’t remember most of my memories, but I can remember some things and I never said that I am Madeleine McCann,” she said.

“I used this sentence to create a nickname for my old Instagram account, it was my mistake and I know it and I apologies for that because I should use words ‘Am I Madeleine McCann?’ not ‘I Am’. So, it was my fault.”





Julia Faustyna, 21, went to great lengths to prove she was missing British toddler Madeleine McCann and appeared on “Dr Phil” to double down on her claims. Dr. Phil





Three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished on a family vacation in Portugal in 2007. AP

She added: “My main purpose was always to find out who I am and what exactly happened in my very hurtful past.”

Even so, Faustyna insisted elsewhere in her statement that there is still a chance she could be the missing girl — despite the results of the DNA test.

“I still believe that it’s a possibility that I could be Madeleine,” she declared.

Kate and Gerry McCann haven’t ever commented publicly about Faustyna’s claims.





Faustyna apologized to Madeleine’s parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, in a lengthy statement Tuesday. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Polish woman went to great lengths to prove she was the missing girl, including by submitting samples for three different forensic examinations to outline her DNA and a 23andMe-style genetic test to establish her ancestry.

On social media, Faustyna attempted to prove her case by pointing out physical similarities between herself and Madeleine — including a brown smudge on each girl’s right eye.

During an appearance on “Dr Phil”, Faustyna doubled down and denied her biological parents’ claim that she stole her own birth certificate and childhood photos to hide her true identity.





Faustyna attempted to prove her case by pointing out physical similarities between herself and Madeleine — including a brown smudge on each girl’s right eye. Instagram / @, amijuliawandelt

In a written statement aired during the show, Faustyna’s parents said it was “obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie.”

“For us as a family it is obvious Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures,” they said.

“Julia also has these photos because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges.”