Julia Chan Joins ABC Drama Pilot ‘Criminal Nature’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Julia Chan (Archive 81) has been cast as a series regular opposite Michaela McManus and Parker Young in Criminal Nature, ABC’s drama pilot from Rashad Raisani, 20th Television and A+E Studios. Ian Duff also stars.

Written by Raisani, Criminal Nature (fka untitled National Parks project) is described as a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Chan will play Lisa, the medical agent on Audrey’s (McManus) ISB (Investigative Services Branch) office, and a master of earth and life sciences. Quirky and off-center but always fashion forward, Lisa is proud of her Chinese roots and fiercely protective of her squad.

Raisani executive produces with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. 20th Television produces in association with A+E Studios.

Chan most recently played the series regular role of Annabelle in Netflix limited series Archive 81. She previously starred in the CW’s Katy Keene, CBC limited series Little Dog and on Bell Media’s Saving Hope. She also recurred as Elaine on Pop TV’s Emmy-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek. This past spring, Chan made her debut at London’s Noel Coward Theatre, where she starred in the play 2.22 for director Matthew Dunster. She’s repped by Buchwald, Thruline and GGA.