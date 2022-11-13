Juju Smith-Schuster helped to locker room after scary helmet-to-helmet hit goes unflagged

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster took a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that knocked him out of the game, yet it somehow went unflagged — despite one official dropping the yellow flag at the conclusion of the play.

With just over six minutes left in the second quarter, Smith-Schuster caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes on 3rd and 4. As he turned around to run, he got completely bulldozed by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Cisco looked like he was trying to lead with his shoulder, but he clacked helmets with Smith-Schuster, which you can actually hear on the broadcast.

As soon as he hit the ground, Smith-Schuster appeared to be having a fencing response, which is when the arms and hands flex unnaturally in response to brain trauma. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a fencing response when he sustained a head injury several weeks ago.

An official threw a flag on the play, but it was eventually picked up and a penalty wasn’t called. The penalty seemed obvious, because helmet-to-helmet hits aren’t allowed in the NFL, but the flag may have been picked up because Cisco didn’t obviously lead with his helmet. The official may have judged the contact between helmets as incidental instead of intentional.

Smith-Schuster stayed on the ground for a bit, but was awake and able to leave the field with assistance. He immediately entered the concussion protocol and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Chiefs continued to roll after he left the game, and led the Jaguars 20-7 at the half.