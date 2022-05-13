Judy Woodruff Plans To Step Down As Anchor Of ‘PBS NewsHour’ – The Hamden Journal

PBS NewsHour is preparing for a major transition in its broadcast, with plans for Judy Woodruff to step down from the anchor chair and for Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett to succeed her.

The change would take place after the midterm elections, according to a source familiar with the plans.

One of the most respected and trusted TV news figures, Woodruff has anchored the broadcast since 2013. She initially co-anchored with Gwen Ifill until Ifill’s death in 2016, then became sole anchor.

A PBS spokesperson said that they did not have any anchor desk news to announce. Puck News initially reported on the succession plans for the show.

Ever since its inception in the 1970s, with Jim Lehrer and Robert McNeil as co-anchors, NewsHour has stood out among the evening newscasts for its in-depth, nuanced look at the major issues of the day, bypassing many of the more sensational headlines for a thought-provoking approach to reporting.

Woodruff is said to have been planning to step down as anchor for some time, according to the source, and also played a role in choosing who would succeed her. With a career at NBC News, she initially joined NewsHour in 1983, serving as chief Washington correspondent and backup anchor, as well as anchor of Frontline. She moved to CNN in 1993, anchoring much of the network’s political coverage and moderating presidential and vice presidential debates. She returned to PBS in 2006 and became a special then senior correspondent for NewsHour, filling in for Lehrer and later serving among the rotating co-anchors.

Nawaz joined NewsHour in 2018 and serving as anchor and correspondent at ABC News and, before that, as foreign correspondent at NBC News. She has served as substitute anchor for NewsHour, and last year was named chief correspondent. She co-moderated NewsHour’s Democratic primary debate with Politico in 2019, and won a Peabody for the series The Plastic Problem.

Bennett joined NewsHour last year as chief Washington correspondent and anchor of its weekend newscast, which moved from New York to Washington, D.C. He previously was White House correspondent for NBC News and substitute anchor for MSNBC. Before that, he was a correspondent for NPR.

NewsHour is produced by WETA/NewsHour Productions.

This story will be updated.