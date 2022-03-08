‘Judy Justice’ Renewed For Season 2 At IMDb TV – The Hamden Journal

Court will definitely be back in session for Judge Judy Sheindlin. The IMDb TV series Judy Justice has been picked up for a second season.

“I am over the moon and couldn’t be happier with the Judy Justice reception in streaming,” said the ex-Manhattan family court judge today. “Amazon has been a terrific partner and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Season 2 of Judy Justice is expected to premiere this fall, but check out a look now at that continued collaboration with the new trailer here:

With just over a month to go before the gavel comes down on the weekday series’ November 2021 debuting first season, the Season 2 pick-up is no real surprise. The former Judge Judy star’s move from her long-time CBS syndication bench to the Amazon-owned streamer was a huge get for the burgeoning IMDb TV. Additionally, Judy Justice has proven a winner as all parties concerned hoped.

With fans viewing more than 25 million hours of the show, Judy Justice is far and away IMDb TV’s number-one Original program in first streams and hours watched. A fact that IMDb TV execs are clearly rejoicing in.

“With Judy Justice, we saw a bold opportunity to reinforce our vision of a modern television network, by embracing daytime television programming and uniquely offering IMDb TV customers new episodes every weekday,” declared Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV on Tuesday. “For more than 25 years, Judge Sheindlin has been a staple of daytime TV,” the duo added in a joint statement. “Through her no-nonsense approach to adjudicating real cases, Judge Sheindlin has educated millions about the legal process and real-life decision-making. We look forward to delivering another season of binge-worthy justice as Judge Judy Sheindlin continues her unprecedented reign as one of the most iconic and esteemed personalities in entertainment.”

Judge Judy’s streaming strategy for a new courtroom series were made public after her March 2020 announcement that her hit syndicated court program Judge Judy would be ending after it’s 2020-21 season, the show’s 25th. With her usual bite, Sheindlin unveiled the shift after attempts to reach an agreement with CBS TV Distribution for more seasons of the dominating daytimer, which paid her $47 million a year, sputtered to a halt.

“We had a nice marriage,” Sheindlin said bluntly last summer. “It’s going to be a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”

In that vein, Sheindlin quickly joined forces with former CBS executive Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment to handle the sale of the new series, which opted to bypass broadcast syndication and focus only on streaming. Soon afterwards, among a number of suitors, Jeff Bezo’s Amazon came a knockin’ and the rest is streaming history.

Filled with many of the same people on both sides of the camera as Judge Judy, the first season of Judy Justice launched on November 1 last year and ends on April 15 this year.