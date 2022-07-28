Judy Greer to Star In Michael Shannon Directorial Debut – The Hamden Journal

Judy Greer, Paul Sparks, Alison Pill, Tracy Letts, Annie Parisse, Kate Arrington and Alexander Skarsgard are set to star in the adaptation of Eric Larue, with Michael Shannon making his directorial debut on the film that is currently in production.

Written by Brett Neveu, the film is based on Neveu’s play of the same name and follows the mother of a 17-year-old boy, who shot and killed three of his classmates. As she faces a meeting of the mothers of the other boys, and a long-delayed visit to her son in prison, the story becomes not about the violence but about what we choose to think and do in order to survive trauma.

The film is produced by Sarah Green from Brace Cove Productions, Karl Hartman from Big Indie Pictures, and Jina Panebianco from CaliWood Pictures. Jeff Nichols, R. Wesley Sierk III, Byron Wetzel, Meghan Schumacher, Declan Baldwin and John D. Straley will executive produce.

Greer was most recently seen in the NBC limited series The Thing About Pam and can be seen next in White House Plumbers for HBO. Sparks can currently be seen on the Apple series Physical while Pill can next be seen in Hello Tomorrow!. Letts was most recently seen in the HBO series Winning Time and Skarsgard is coming off the New Regency viking pic The Northman.

Greer is repped by CAA, Artists First and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan, Sparks is repped by Gersh and One Entertainment, Pill is repped by The Burstein Company and CAA, Letts is repped by Innovative Artists, Parisse is repped by Gersh and Door 24, Arrington is repped by BRS/Gage and Skarsgard is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.