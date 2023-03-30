Judgment day in NYC as Judge and rookie Volpe show future is bright for Yankees I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, March 31, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The promise of a new season was on display during Opening Day

picked up where he left off, hitting a home run in his first at bat in a win over the while rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe also impressed for the pinstripes

The managed to both win and lose on opening day, with a victory against the and the loss of ace to the injured list, joining a growing list of banged up pitchers

Plus, The Rush has a replacement player in mind to pitch, if necessary!

THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .