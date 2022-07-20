Judges orders Giuliani to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

Reuters

Trump’s ex-lawyer Giuliani ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury

Rudy Giuliani, who previously served as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has been ordered by a judge to testify in August as a witness before a Georgia special grand jury probing the former president’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. “It is hereby ordered that Rudolph William Louis Giuliani appear and testify” before the grand jury in the state Superior Court of Georgia in Fulton County beginning on Aug. 9, the order filed on Wednesday said after Giuliani, who tried to block the subpoena, failed to appear at a hearing in New York. This month, the special grand jury in Georgia issued subpoenas to Senator Lindsey Graham and members of Trump’s former legal team, including Giuliani, a former New York City mayor.